Markets in Asia finished mostly in the red on Monday, as the annual National People's Congress kicked off in Beijing with the announcement of the country's economic growth target for 2018. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.66% at 21,046.09, as the yen strengthened 0.09% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.66. The major exporters were down as the yen strengthened, with Honda falling 2.12%, Sony slipping 0.13% and Toyota down 1.47%. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite eked out gains ...

