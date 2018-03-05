Altus Formulation Inc.: Recipharm Signs Licensing Agreement with Altus Formulation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has signed a licensing agreement with Altus Formulation Inc., a Canadian drug development company, to allow its customers to access new drug delivery technologies and products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Recipharm will co-develop new value added medicines for its customers utilising Altus' patented INTELLITAB™ and FLEXITAB™ drug delivery technologies.

INTELLITAB is a novel misuse and abuse deterrent technology that mitigates the dangers of over-exposure to opioids that can occur due to inadvertent or deliberate tampering with immediate release or extended release narcotics. INTELLITAB tablets are hardened to resist cutting, crushing and chewing, common methods to accelerate drug release, and spontaneously form hard, stable gels in a range of solvents to deter injection. To date, the technology has been used for the development of both narcotic and stimulant products for sale in North America.

FLEXITAB is a commercially validated extended release technology enabling alcohol resistant tablets that maintain their performance after breaking to generate bio-equivalent lower strength tablets. As a result, FLEXITAB tablets may be broken with no risk of dose dumping or loss of controlled release, eliminating the need for multiple tablets for patients whose regime requires the ability to titrate to effect. The technology can be used to generate novel enhanced generic tablets and to increase the value of existing non-breakable extended release products.

"This collaboration is an exciting step for Recipharm, enabling us to bring innovative drug delivery technologies to our customers and ultimately develop novel, safer and cost effective new products. We look forward to working with Altus to increase the use of its technologies in Europe," says Bernard Pluta, President Development Services at Recipharm.

"We are delighted to enter into this agreement and look forward to co-developing a range of patent protected, label differentiated new products with Recipharm and its customers," says Damon Smith, CEO of Altus.

About Recipharm

Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing around 5,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, and pharmaceutical product development. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm's turnover is approximately SEK 5.3 billion and the company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Recipharm B-share (RECI B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information on Recipharm and our services, please visit www.recipharm.com.

About Altus

Altus Formulation is a Quebec based drug formulation and development company using its proprietary and patent protected drug delivery technologies to generate novel, differentiated, and cost effective new products for its partners and their patents. With a focus on safer to use formulations, Altus' technologies also include SmartCelle technologies for intravenous or oral delivery of low solubility large and small molecules.

For more information, please visit www.altusformulation.com.

