Goodfood Market Corp.: Goodfood Market to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Goodfood Market Corp. (TSX: FOOD), Canada's leading meal kit company, today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6th at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO and Neil Cuggy, COO will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26722

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone or eating artery-clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 50 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View GoodFood Market Corp profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/FOOD.TO

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is Canada's leading meal kit company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Goodfood had 61,000 active subscribers as of February 28, 2018. www.makegoodfood.ca

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Jonathan Ferrari

Chief Executive Officer

1(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

SOURCE: GoodFood Market Corp.