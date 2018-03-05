Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis Named to Biofuels Digest's 50 Hottest Companies of 2018

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced that Aemetis was chosen as one of Biofuels Digest's 50 Hottest Companies in the Advanced Bioeconomy for 2018. The 50 Hottest Companies award recognizes innovation and achievement in the biofuels sector. The ranking is based on votes from a panel of international selectors and from subscribers of Biofuels Digest.

This recognition reflects the important contribution Aemetis is making to the bioeconomy, as well as the company's commitment to advancing the commercial deployment of technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and displace conventional petroleum products through the commercial production of low carbon advanced biofuels.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

External Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aemetis Inc.