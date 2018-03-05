Hubilu Venture Corporation to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ March 5, 2018 / Hubilu Venture Corp. (OTC PINK: HBUV) ("Hubilu" or the "Company"), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, which specializes in student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC and the Metro stations within the Los Angeles area, today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 7 at 11:30 AM PST/ 2:30 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer, David Behrend, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Interested investors can access the presentation at the following link:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26703

Mr. Behrend will discuss the following:

Unique opportunity to invest in a growing public company focused on real estate asset management and business acquisitions we believe offer strong cash flow upside and equity appreciation within three complementary and attractive niche markets.

Student housing adjacent to USC campus and other high-end universities which potentially offer recession proof stability and top of the market value on rents.

Development of multi-family properties within walking distance of newly constructed Los Angeles Metro/subway stations, taking advantage of upside density, zoning changes, and higher rents.

Acquisitions of profitable high growth businesses in the industries of Business Services (Property Management, Clean Tech (Green), Healthcare Services, I.T./Cloud) and e-Commerce (B2B, B2C) operating in Southern California.

Current capital raise of $2,000,000 is expected to be first in a series of capital raises targeting a strategy of maximizing the current growth and urbanization in Los Angeles.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

To be added to the distribution list, please email tracy@hubilu.com with "HBUV" in the subject line.

View Hubilu Venture Corporation profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/HBUV

About Hubilu Venture Corporation

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Hubilu Venture Corporation (OTC PINK: HBUV), a real estate consulting, asset management and acquisition corporation is executing on its business plan, which besides consulting to real estate companies, is seeking to acquire student housing real estate and business opportunities in the niche markets of the USC campus area and the expanding urban transportation Metro stations facilitated by the development of the Los Angeles Metro/subway system. Hubilu, inspired by Strategic Growth Through Smart Ventures, focuses on acquiring high path of growth real estate and business opportunities that it believes are recession proof and have limited downside risk, while offering upside potential in equity appreciation and cash flow.

For more information, visit www.hubilu.com or call (310) 420-9599

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal securities laws, concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition and potential selected offerings presented without the context of accompanying financial results. The comments of Mr. Behrend, statements regarding the potential acquisition of property and the characteristics of its wholly owned property are examples of forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause Hubilu Venture Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate; the supply of and demand for real properties; interest rate levels, the availability of financing; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or the costs may be greater than anticipated. This executed purchase contract is subject to various closing conditions, including but not limited to due diligence and satisfaction of audited results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information on factors that could impact Hubilu Venture Corporation, reference is made to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Tracy Black

310.420.9599

Tracy@hubilu.com

TW: @hubiluventure

IG: hubiluventure

SOURCE: Hubilu Venture