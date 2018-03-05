CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Elevates Team Collaboration with New Cloud-based Offering

Stretto™ Collaboration Addresses Major User Experience Gap by Uniting Everyday Communications; Seamlessly Integrates Voice, Video, Messaging, and Presence with Collaboration Over Any Network, from Any Device, Anywhere

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced it is elevating the hosted team collaboration space and filling a key gap in the UC user experience with the release of its new cloud-based Stretto Collaboration solution.

Stretto Collaboration is a highly secure, customizable and standards-based solution that builds on CounterPath's software-as-a-service strategy. It extends the award-winning CounterPath Bria softphone experience by allowing customers to add HD video, voice, messaging, presence, screen sharing and collaboration to their existing UC deployment without requiring any changes to their current communications environment. It can host hundreds of voice and video connections per session and users can join from any device, leveraging Bria or a web browser with a single click.

"Stretto Collaboration addresses a major gap in the market by allowing end users to use a Bria softphone for all UC services across geographically-dispersed internal and external teams," said Todd Carothers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CounterPath. "Leveraging the user-friendly Bria interface, Stretto Collaboration was designed with the goal of mirroring how users actually want to work and interact. Rather than requiring users to install additional software and plugins, or forcing the IT department to significantly update their communications deployment, Stretto Collaboration enables customers to utilize their preferred devices and leverage their existing infrastructure, reducing complexity and cost. Supporting desktop, mobile, and web-based users and leveraging the Stretto Provisioning service, the offering provides maximum utility in an easy to deploy method, in addition to providing a rich and seamless user experience."

Building upon CounterPath's Bria user experience, which delivers integrated voice, video, messaging, presence and screen sharing, the Stretto Collaboration solution also offers:

The ability to manage video settings 'on the fly' - video layout, camera selection, and video quality can be changed quickly during a live session

Simple and convenient one-click features, including

- Click to join and immediately initiate a multiparty audio or video call

- Instantly screen share with any participant

- Toggle button to lock or unlock the session with a PIN

- Ability to add participants directly into the conference

Server-based HD audio and video recording with cloud storage support

Team messaging

Audio and video conferencing of up to 200 participants

According to recent research, the enterprise collaboration market size is estimated to grow from USD 26.68 billion in 2016 to USD 49.51 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2 %i. As a per user per month add-on for Stretto Platform customers, the service will provide a new recurring revenue stream for CounterPath's partners in the IT channel.

The Collaboration Service is designed to be an overlay to any existing PBX and can be added to the Stretto Platform and complemented with Bria 5 for Windows, Mac and Bria Mobile for iOS and Android, with up to 1080p video. The service also includes a web interface to allow non-Bria users to participate in audio, video, messaging, screen sharing, and team collaboration sessions without having to download a CounterPath Bria client.

Stretto Collaboration will be available from the CounterPath cloud as a subscription add-on later this month. For more information, please visit: www.counterpath.com/stretto-collaboration.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, Rogers, and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

