Trxade Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

- Delivered 2017 Annual Revenues of $2.93 Million, an Increase of 19% Year-over-year;

- Operating Expenses Decreased to $2.53 Million, a Decrease of 27% Year-over-year

- Launched Next Generation of Platform Enhancements Thru New Version Called Nova.

- Delivered four Consecutive Quarters of Net Operating Income.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD), a web-based market platform with 8,700 registered independent pharmacy customers that enables its customers to quickly source and purchase pharmaceuticals, related products and services from a wide range of manufacturers and drug distributors today announced quarterly and annual results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2017.

2017 Annual Results Summary:

Revenues from continuing operations $2.93 million, compared to $2.46 million, a 19% increase over the previous year

Operating Expenses decreased to $2.53 million from $3,46 million, a decrease of 27% over the previous year

Operating Income was $395,095, compared to an Operating Loss of ($1,007,279) in 2016

Net income from continuing operations was $288,983, compared to Net Loss of ($1,173,108) in 2016

Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO, Trxade Group said, "In addition to strong financial performance, Trxade Group achieved a number of significant milestones around innovation, enhancements and acquisitions of registered pharmacies in 2017 that add even more value to our role as a strategic provider to these independent pharmacies. We believe our platform will become even more important for our customers in the years to come. We have a clear vision of our strategy and the opportunities ahead, and we are looking forward to another successful year."

Business Highlights :

Trxade further strengthened the reach of its trading platform through new products launch activity in Q3 2017 and early Q4 2017.

Trxade continues to expand the reach of its trading platform through organic expansion, with nearly 2000 new independent pharmacies registered in 2017.

In Q4, Trxade announced the next phase in the evolution of its trading platform that will set the stage for the future introduction of a series of drug shortages, Control Drugs, opportunity and service initiatives intended to deliver increasing value. As a part of this initiative, Trxade is virtually connecting its independent pharmacies to discover and dynamically order short supply drugs and controls thru our platform. Services are delivered through Exchange which is evolving from pure connectivity to a multi-supplier exchange.

In Q4 2017, Trxade announced the addition of Control Drugs on the Trxade Platform.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD) is a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group currently operates the trading platform with 8700 registered members. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.trxadegroup.com.

Supplemental Financial Data

The Attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose amounts reflected in our historical financial results and include the results of operations for a comparable period. Trxade utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to access its financial performance such as working capital. This presentation should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis. Shareholders are encouraged to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christi Justi800-261-0281cjusti@trxade.com

Trxade Group, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Audited Financial Data

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 and 2016

Audited Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Operating Results Net Operating Revenues $ 2,931,280 $ 2,458,616 Operating Expenses General and Administrative 2,268,350 3,318,265 Warrants and Options 267,835 147,630 Total Operating Expense 2,536,185 3,465,895 Operating Income (Loss) 395,095 (1,007,279 ) Other Income 67,500 23,250 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 16,556 37,579 Interest Expense 157,056 151,500 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 288,983 (1,173,108 ) Loss from Discontinued Operations - (1,784,625 ) Gain from sale of Discontinued Operations - 197,608 Net Income (Loss) $ 288,983 $ (2,760,125 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.05 ) Total $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.05 ) Total $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic: 31,955,416 31,544,868 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Diluted: 34,086,251 31,544,868

December 31, 2017 2016 Balance Sheet Data: Working Capital $ 82,119 $ (1,137,470 ) Total Assets $ 617,476 $ 337,124 Long-Term Debt $ 404,052 $ 10,587 Accumulated Deficit $ (311,933 ) $ (1,148,057 )

