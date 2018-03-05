The "Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Type, by Voltage, by End Users, by Service Types, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and above electric motor market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-24.

Expansion of non-oil sector by boosting investments in private sector is one of the main objectives of the current Saudi Arabian government. Development of public infrastructure as well as government policies to support establishment of new industries and large scale investments in the power and water utility sectors are the key drivers for the growth of above 50 Hp electric motor market in Saudi Arabia. However, the market volume declined in 2016 due to lower government spending as a result of budget deficit due to low crude oil prices.

The market has declined in 2016 and 2017 due to reduced government spending as a result of low crude oil prices. However, the market is likely to recover post 2017 due to expected recovery in global crude oil prices. Changing government policies, establishment of special economic zones and expansion of automotive manufacturing as well as growth in petrochemical industry would further fuel the market of electric motors in Saudi Arabia.

Amongst all end users, the Petrochemical, Chemicals and Fertilizers (PCF), oil gas and water utilities sectors dominated the market, where major growth is exhibited in the Petrochemical, Chemicals, and Fertilizers (PCF) and water and utilities segment.

The key players in Saudi Arabia electric motor market include: ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec.

Markets Covered:

By Types:

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motor

Medium Voltage Electric Motor

High Voltage Electric Motor

By End Users:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical, Chemicals, and Fertilizers

Water and Utilities

Metals and Mining

Cement

Others

By Service Types:

Testing

Repair

Field Services

By Applications:

Pumps

Compressors

Extruders

Fans

Conveyors

Other Applications

By Regions:

Eastern

Western

Central

Southern

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Ashoor Electric Motors

ATB SCHORCH GmbH

CG Power Systems Belgium NV

General Electric Company

Hyundai Electric Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

Siemens AG

TECO Middle East Electrical and Machinery Co. Ltd.

WEG Middle East FZE

