

EDP Finance B.V. - Annual report 2017



In accordance with the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC as amended by Directive 2013/50/EC and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the financial report at year end 31 December 2017 has been filed on 5 March 2018 with the Autoriteit Financiele Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and is available on the internet site:



https://www.edp.com/en/investors/investor-information/reports-and-accounts



