Microsoft, Siemens GS1 among Impressive Group of Partners to Present Comprehensive Serialization Thought Leadership

Adents, a leading provider of premier, versatile serialization and track & trace solutions, has announced a prominent line-up of expert presenters for the Paris portion of its Serialization Innovation Summit series. Featuring experts from global IT and technology leaders such as Microsoft and Siemens, as well as officials from government oversight and advocacy groups such as the Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Medicines for Europe, the first-of-its-kind event is slated for April 5-6 at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme hotel.

The Adents Serialization Innovation Summit is a three-continent set of events that, in addition to Paris, includes subsequent gatherings in Philadelphia (June) and Shanghai (October).

As serialization mandates in major markets approach including the enforcement of the USA's DSCSA this November and EU's Falsified Medicines Directive in February 2019 Adents' goal is to bring together experts from various aspects of serialization for a comprehensive look at track trace's challenges, impact and, ultimately, benefit for pharmaceutical stakeholders. To this end, the summit will address pharma applications of various new technologies including blockchain, augmented reality, and virtual batch record as well as the myriad ways that data generated by serialization can be utilized to improve production and business practices for beyond-compliance ROI.

During the 1½-day conference, participants will meet with world-leading traceability experts to understand the future challenges faced by various pharma industry players. They also will interact with representatives of industry organizations such as GS1, Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) and Medicines for Europe, as well as prominent consultants.

In Paris, experts from Microsoft will explore areas such as Cloud storage and operation, intra and inter-system connectivity, AI, and blockchain. Spokespersons from international organizations such as GS1 Healthcare will discuss efforts to standardize and therefore simplify - serialization, and representatives from Medicines for Europe and the USA's Healthcare Distribution Alliance will discuss the push toward regulatory compliance on both sides of the Atlantic.

The track trace needs of hospitals and hospital pharmacists also will be addressed, and experts like pharma logistics mainstay FM Health will be on hand to discuss serialization's far-reaching supply chain implications.

Confirmed speakers to date include (but are not limited to):

Sophie Molle, Manager of Healthcare Industry Engagement Manager for GS1, will present GS1 Standards for interconnected Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Perry Fri, COO and Executive VP of Industry Relations, Membership Education for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, will present HDA Origin and Beyond, addressing the organization's ongoing effort to build a common, digitized serialization reporting hub for DSCSA compliance

Andrew Whytock, Head of Digitalization Innovation, Pharmaceutical Business for Siemens, will discuss pharmaceutical digitalization

Microsoft's Cloud Strategy Director, Marc Gardette, and the company's Cloud Architect, Stéphane Goudeau, will present Blockchain Technology Serialization

Jean-François Fusco, Europe Pharmaceutical General Manager at FM Health; and Johan Verhaeghe, National Policy Liaison Manager at Medicines for Europe, will discuss European Hub requirements

Eneric Lopez, Technical Evangelist at Microsoft, will present uses of artificial intelligence and bots relating to pharmaceutical track trace efforts

"Serialization is having a major impact on everything from packaging line configurations and production floor OEE to IT architecture, personnel allocation and sweeping supply chain procedural changes," said Christophe Devins, CEO Co-Founder of Adents. "The summit is a gathering of experts from all walks of the serialization landscape, a way to provide an advanced understanding of what new innovations in serialization technologies can bring to your business."

To register for the Paris conference, for which seats are limited, please visit http://adents-serialization-innovation-summit.com/paris/# #

About Adents:

Adents is a leading software company providing solutions for unique product identification and traceability to help Marketing Authorization Holders (MAHs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) adapt to market changes and comply with regulations on drug traceability.

Adents Seriza, a serialization solution for manufacturing sites, selected as preferred solution by Siemens for its customers

Adents Prodigi, a Cloud solution jointly developed with Microsoft and empowered by Azure technologies, allows for secure data exchange and helps leverage the power of serialization data.

Adents operates globally with offices in Europe and in the United States as well as with a global network of solution partners. For more info, visit www.adents.com - @Adentsinfo

