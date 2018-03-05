The Trendlines Group: Eleven Companies Chosen to Present at AgriVest Agtech Start-Up Competition

From more than 40 Applications, the Selection Committee Announced the 11 Companies that will vie for the Title of "Best Israeli Agtech Company" at AgriVest on 8 May 2018

MISGAV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / AgriVest 2018, an initiative of The Trendlines Group, GreenSoil Investments and Israel New Tech, of the Israeli Ministry of Economy will take place at Trask Tel Aviv on 8 May 2018. As an international conference, AgriVest brings together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors to nurture opportunities for global partnerships and collaborations. Our common aim is to drive the commercialization of inventive agtech solutions to address the growing global need and demand for food security.

A central feature of the conference is the Best Israeli Agtech Competition. The 11 Israeli start-ups present their innovations to the hundreds of industry professionals, government officials, businesspeople, scientists, and leading investors from Israel and abroad. The presenting companies, selected from more than 40 companies that applied, were chosen by an independent committee headed by Professor Avi Perl, the Chief Scientist of Israel's Ministry of Agriculture. The AgriVest audience and a panel of judges will choose the winning company, which will be announced at the close of the conference.

The companies chosen to present at AgriVest 2018 are -

AgreMatch -- developing an algorithm that analyzes different types of data and uses machine learning to find links between known compounds and unmet agricultural needs

AquiNovo -- developing non-GMO, non-hormonal growth enhancers for accelerating fish growth of farmed fish to meet the ever-growing demand for fish protein

FlyingSpark -- developing a technology to produce superior animal protein from fruit fly larvae and finding new ways of incorporating larvae protein into food products for human consumption

FruitSpec -- developing a system for highly accurate estimates/projections of fruit yields based on multispectral machine vision technology; uses applied computer vision and an AI algorithm to automatically count and estimate fruit number and size - even when the fruit is green

HiGrade -- developing fast, low-cost, non-destructive cannabis analytics; utilizing machine learning technologies, HiGrade allows users to identify the potency, quality, strain, and other critical traits of the plant within seconds

MetoMotion -- developing a multipurpose robotic system for automating labor-intensive tasks in greenhouses to address the advancing labor crisis and rising costs in vegetable harvesting

PlantArcBio -- developing a Direct In Plant platform (DIP™) to screen millions of plants with unique genes from any possible source, and with no prior knowledge of the plant; enables fast discovery of promising genes such as drought tolerance, yield improvement, insect control, and herbicide tolerance

Skyx -- developing the "brain" for a modular swarm of autonomous spraying robots; system includes an optimized mission planning, auto-execution, and real-time control of each robot

Unavoo -- developing a sweetening platform (HEYLO) to fully eliminate sugars and artificial sweeteners from food and beverages; innovative sweetening blend offers an all-natural, zero-glycemic solution that is safe for diabetics, pre-diabetics, and people seeking healthy alternatives to sugar

Water.io -- developing an Internet of Packaging (IoP) platform that turns almost any Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) into a smart parcel, which generates data to reduce hand- or NFC-based technology checking

WeedOut -- developing a biological herbicide to eradicate resistant weeds; based on the development of proprietary weed pollen applied via artificial pollination for weed seed abortion to block the next generation of viable weed seeds

In addition to the Best Israeli Agtech Company Competition, the conference will include a panel on Agtech Robotics moderated by George Kellerman, Chief Operations Officer and General Partner at Yamaha Venture, and a panel on Investments in Agtech moderated by Gideon Soesman of Co-founder and Managing Partner at GreenSoil Investments. Mitchell Presser, head of US M&A Freshfields, will interview Sumar Johal, CEO, Agralogics on Blockchain in the Agtech Food Chain.

For more information or to register to attend the event: https://www.agrivestisrael.com/

SOURCE: The Trendlines Group