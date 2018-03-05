The "Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global commercial aircraft airframe materials market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is adoption of 3D printing technology for aircraft airframe. With the growth of the aerospace industry, aerospace companies are looking for innovative ways and technologies to manage their costs efficiently along with meeting demands of the aviation market. One such technology is 3D printing or additive manufacturing.
One driver in the market is increasing orders for new-generation aircraft. With the increasing air traffic in countries like China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and the US, the requirement for modernizing aviation assets has gained considerable momentum. It is anticipated that the global air traffic will likely double in the next couple of decades. To facilitate such growth in the passenger traffic, the introduction of new generation aircraft has also become essential. Hence, both aircraft OEMs and their suppliers are enhancing their respective manufacturing facilities, so that they can ensure scheduled deliveries.
One challenge in the market is high production and maintenance cost. Providing a structure that is safe and durable is a matter of vital importance because any failure in structural components can lead to catastrophic results. Modern and advanced technologies have enabled the development of large and efficient commercial aircraft, which have eventually transformed air transportation. These aircraft have several critical structures, including an engine, fuselage, empennage, and wings. The aircraft structure must be strong, corrosion resistant, and lightweight and must operate under high stress and fluctuating temperature conditions. Despite these constraints, the structures must retain their operational capabilities for the entire lifetime of the aircraft.
Key Vendors
- Aleris
- Arconic
- Constellium
- Hexcel
- Solvay
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
- VSMPO (VSMPO-AVISMA)
Other Prominent Vendors
- ATI
- Harris (Exelis)
- HITCO Carbon Composites
- KOBE STEEL
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- TEIJIN
- Southwest Aluminium
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by Type of Material
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
