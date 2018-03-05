

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that Jürgen Fitschen ,69, will be taking on the role of Chairman of its Supervisory Board.



The Supervisory Board agreed unanimously today to recommend Jürgen Fitschen as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the next scheduled Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2018. The Supervisory Board will appoint Fitschen as Chairman of the Board immediately thereafter.



Jürgen Fitschen will thus succeed Prof. Edgar Ernst, who had taken over the Chair from Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat in September 2017 until this year's Annual General Meeting. Bernotat passed away shortly after stepping down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



From 1975 to 1987, Jürgen Fitschen held various positions at Citibank in Hamburg and Frankfurt am Main. In 1983, he became a member of the management at Citibank.



