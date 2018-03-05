Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

CF&B Communication / Key word(s): Conference/Financing CF&B Communication: 'SmallCap Event' Paris 2018 05-March-2018 / 15:13 CET/CEST Press Release Paris 'SmallCap Event' 2018 Paris - On April 16th and 17th, 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing the 13th edition of the 'SmallCap Event', where selected SME's travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Paris to meet the attending French and European institutional investors. For two days, the business managers of listed companies (from Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and USA) will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in one-to-one meetings pre-organized by CF&B Communication. 80 listed companies, as well as about 200 institutional investors are expected to attend this event. ATOUT CAPITAL, GFI SECURITIES, GREENSOME FINANCE, INVEST SECURITIES, KT&PARTNERS et MIDCAP PARTNERS are the main Partners in this edition. Registration is free for investors: www.midcapevents.com [1] For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 660427 05-March-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=231e25272f3d54f3fc7a4418cad68372&application_id=660427&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

