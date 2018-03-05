The "Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global industrial overrunning clutches market to grow at a CAGR of 1.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of designing software to improve the efficiency of the products. This trend can be witnessed in all industrial sectors, as all the vendors focus on improving the product quality and efficiency. Similarly, vendors of industrial overrunning clutches have also started using designing and simulation software to improve the product design. For instance, software applications such as computer-aided design (CAD), and Solid Works are used for product designing.

One of the major drivers for this market is product customization and services. Many vendors offer customization of their products to differentiate themselves from the competition and provide suitable products to the customers. Some end-user applications require a particular chemical coating to prevent abrasion and variable torque. These requirements are driving the vendors to offer customization of their products. Some processes require higher torque and should be capable of handling higher RPM; thus, overrunning clutches need to be customized to handle these situations. As end-user industries, such as the marine industry, require rugged features, the customization options provided by vendors will help in increasing revenue.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the issues faced by overrunning clutches.

Key Vendors

Altra Industrial Motion

Hilliard

RINGSPANN

Stemin Breitbach

Thomson Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Boca Bearings

Bondioli Pavesi

Dayton Superior

Francis Klein

GMN Bearing

Nexen Group

Regal Beloit

Schaeffler

SSS

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product

Part 09: Market Segmentation by End-User Industry

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

