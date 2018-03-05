GoTech Group plc - Director Declaration

5 March 2018

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech', the "Company' or the "Group')

Director Declaration

GoTech has been informed by Marcus Yeoman, Non-Executive Director of the Company, that BOS GLOBAL Holdings Limited, a company of which he is a director, has today had administrators appointed. Mr Yeoman was appointed as a director of BOS GLOBAL Holdings Limited on 27 December 2017.

