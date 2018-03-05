sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
05.03.2018 | 15:48
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GoTech Group plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 5

5 March 2018

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech', the "Company' or the "Group')

Director Declaration

GoTech has been informed by Marcus Yeoman, Non-Executive Director of the Company, that BOS GLOBAL Holdings Limited, a company of which he is a director, has today had administrators appointed. Mr Yeoman was appointed as a director of BOS GLOBAL Holdings Limited on 27 December 2017.

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact:

Rupert HornerGoTech Group plcTel: +44 (0) 787 257 1312
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797

© 2018 PR Newswire