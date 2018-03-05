The "Chemical Licensing Market by Type (C1 Derivatives, C2 Derivatives, C3 Derivatives, C4 Derivatives) End-Use Industry (Oil Gas, Chemical) Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, South America) Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chemical Licensing Market is Estimated to Be USD 10.72 Billion in 2017 and is Projected to Reach USD 13.81 Billion By 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing population, expanding manufacturing industry, and growing regulatory requirements in the chemical industry are key factors projected to drive the growth of the chemical licensing market. However, the limited adoption of chemical licensing in emerging economies, owing to the high costs of technologies, acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Based on end-use industry, the chemical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Chemical licensing caters to various industries including the base chemical, active pharmaceutical ingredient, specialty chemical, and polymer industries.

Chemical manufacturers that require C1, C2, C3, and other hydrocarbon derivatives are focused on backward integration by producing these chemicals and providing the licensing for the same, and hence need licenses to produce C1, C2, C3, and other derivatives. The global growth in industrial output is boosting the growth of the chemical industry market, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the chemical licensing market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the C3 segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Manufacturing C3 derivatives involves polymerization, oxidation, esterification, chlorohydrogenation, saponification, hydration, epoxidation, and oxo reaction. The demand for C3 derivatives such as polypropylene, acrylonitrile, hydrogen cyanide, acrolein, acrylic ester, and propylene oxide is increasing from end-use industries, thereby propelling the need for chemical licensing in this segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Chemical Licensing Market, By Type

8 Chemical Licensing Market, By End-Use Industry

9 Chemical Licensing Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Shell Global Solutions

Sumitomo Chemical

