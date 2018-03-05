Cambium Networks Launches Wi-Fi Wall Plate Solution to Enable Superior Guest Experience in Hospitality Networks

cnPilot' Enterprise e430W provides 802.11ac Wave 2 connectivity for Hotels

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the new cnPilot e430W a cloud-managed enterprise Wi-Fi wall plate Access Point. Supporting the 802.11ac Wave 2 standard, the access point is best for providing connectivity at hotels, resorts and multi-dwelling units (MDU). The wall mounted AP is equipped with multiple GigE ports to drive indoor Wi-Fi and wired port network access via managed portals.

"Hotels and MDUs have high demand for reliable connectivity, and the e430W makes it easy to provide high-speed connections," said Drew Lentz, Co-Founder, Frontera Consulting. "The system offers high end performance at a very affordable price. From a single visually attractive device a hotel can deliver client Wi-Fi access, wired access to IPTVs, and VoIP circuits to in-room telephones."

The cnPilot e430W features include:

Dual band 802.11ac Wave 2 standard with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology

BLE radio to enable presence based services

Four Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) ports for connecting wired clients such as PCs and IPTV

A PoE out port for powering IP phone in the room

Pass-thru ports for connecting legacy accessories like traditional phones or Ethernet driven wired IP clients

Tamper proof deployment options

"The cloud-managed e430W is a full feature in-room AP that is designed to handle the ever increasing demands that today's hospitality guests place on hotel Wi-Fi systems," said Puneet Batta, Senior Director of Engineering, Cambium Networks.

"The cnMaestro' cloud platform offers hospitality solution providers (HSPs) access to APIs, built-in customizable guest access features, social login, and payment gateway features," said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President of Product Line Management, Cambium Networks. "These features provide value by making it easier than ever for hotels to monetize their Wi-Fi networks while serving their guests with confidence."

cnMaestro MSP features include:

Multi-tenant architecture

Multi-administration role based network access

Ability to create customer (hotel) specific Splash or Landing pages

APIs for tight integration with ecosystem solutions including property Management Systems, Guest Access and Analytics solutions

Zero touch provisioning

Troubleshooting tools including AP monitoring with remote scans

Dashboard views with alarms

Inventory management

The e430 compliments the e410 and e600 indoor, and the e500 outdoor, Wi-Fi Access Points to provide a complete wireless networking solution for hospitality and MDU network operators; all managed by cnMaestro.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has millions of radios deployed in thousands of networks in 147 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.www.cambiumnetworks.com.

