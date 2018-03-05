Sulphur Bentonite Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% During 2017 to 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research report titled "Sulphur Bentonite Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027." The report states that the global sulphur bentonite market is expected to foresee a lucrative future owing to the rising concerns regarding balanced plant nutrition. A substantial increase in the production of crop and crop yield with the use of sulphur bentonite is anticipated to create traction in the global market in the coming years.

According to FMI, the global sulphur bentonite market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the course of the forecast period.

Sulphur Deficiency in Developing Regions to Boost Demand

Growing sulphur deficiency in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is driving the demand for sulphur bentonite. Over the recent past, key sulphur consuming countries like China have witnessed relatively slow economic growth. This, coupled with regulations pertaining to the permissible limit of sulphur especially in marine fuel (IMO) among other products is expected to further widen the gap between elemental sulphur production and consumption at a global level. On the Asia Pacific sulphur bentonite market front, a number of researches have verified the advantages of sulphur micronutrients to improve the yield of a number of cereals, crops, pulses, fruits, vegetables, etc. Studies have proved the advantages of sulphur micronutrients to improve the yield of a number of cereals, crops, pulses, fruits, and vegetables. Government subsidies are promoting the use of conventional sulphur based fertilizers such as SSP, Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate (APS), and Ammonium Sulphate (AS). On the other hand, specialty fertilizers such as sulphur bentonite are non-subsidized and are available at premium prices. Moreover, sulphur bentonite is also imported from other countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the U.S. Thus, the products are available at a relatively higher price due to import duties and taxes.

Higher Usage of Sulphur Bentonite Across Different Agricultural Plantations

Sulphur bentonite is highly used in harvests such as oilseeds, cereals and crops, fruits and vegetables, and others. Sulphur bentonite is used to increase oil content and to improve yield for major oilseeds including rapeseed, sunflower, groundnut, soybean etc. Sulphur bentonite has also provided excellent results after being used on cereals such as corn, rice, wheat and other crops such as cotton, pulses etc. Among fruits and vegetables, sulphur bentonite is increasingly being used to improve the odour and taste for crops such as onion, ginger, and garlic; and fruits such as citrus fruits, grapes, and oranges The other applications of sulphur bentonite include use in lawns, turf, trees and other recreational activities.

Vendors to Explore More Application Areas

The need of the hour for the manufacturers of sulphur bentonite is to explore more manufacturing areas and enhance their products to fit these areas. Investment in research and development is the core focus of top market players at present. Some of the companies operating in the market are Tiger-Sul Inc., NEAIS (National Establishment for Agricultural and Industrial Sulphur), H Sulphur Corp., Coromandel International Limited, National Fertilizer Limited, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals, and Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd., among others.

