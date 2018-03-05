The "Global ATV Lighting System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global ATV lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advancements in LED technology. Earlier, LEDs were brighter, smaller, and were a better source of luminance; however, with the technological advancements, the source size can be reduced, and the luminance can be improved, thus offering features like advance dynamic beam system. The advance dynamic beam system allows the light beam to be switched between low and high beam.
One driver in the market is lighting systems in ATV as safety measures. Fatality rates in ATV accidents are increasing in recent times. Lack of proper safety standards governing the usage of ATVs, irregular usage of safety equipment and intense nature of vehicle usage is causing majority of the fatalities associated with ATVs. The potential of getting hurt is maximized while riding an ATV. Moreover, the lack of specific safety mandates governing the use of ATVs further increases the chances of accidents. Both the three- and four-wheeled models of ATVs are large, and have narrow a wheelbase with soft tires and high center of gravity, thus making them hazardous for anyone who rides them.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high price of LED lights.
Key Vendors
- HELLA
- Lazer Star Lights
- PIAA Corporation
- Polaris Industries
- Vision X USA
Other Prominent Vendors
- Baja Designs
- LabTek Off-Road
- Magneti Marelli
- Nextech Industries
- Oracle Lighting
- OSRAM
- Plasmaglow
- Warn Industries
- Xprite
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers and Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
