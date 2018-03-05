Daily Bitcoin News UpdateFollowing in the footsteps of its northern neighbor, Mexico is crafting regulations for cryptocurrencies. The Mexican Congress passed a bill four days ago, which now awaits the president's final signature to go into effect. With this, Mexico joins the growing list of countries undertaking crypto regulations-a trend that, we believe, plays in favor of Bitcoin rather than against it.Let me explain.Exchange hacks and cryptocurrency heists have seen an unprecedented rise in the recent months, and as hundreds of millions get lost in these digital robberies, investors are turning wary of crypto investing.Productive regulations may pave the way.

