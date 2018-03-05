Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) has backed a great coalition again, putting an end to six months of political uncertainty, while handing Chancellor Angela Merkel her fourth consecutive term in power. At the weekend, the SPD announced that 66.02% of its loyal and faithful had voted in favour of the deal with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The first time that the SPD joined Merkel's CDU in government was in 2005 and the second one in 2013, pushing through several key pieces of ...

