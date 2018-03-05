Inspiration Mining Corporation: Inspiration Announce new Director

TORONTO, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiration Mining Corporation (the "Corporation") (CSE:ISM) is pleased to announce that Charles de Chezelles has been appointed to the board of directors of the Corporation.

Mr. de Chezelles has served in a number of financial positions including Vice President of First Boston Corp., Managing Director and General Manager of Banco Real SA, Executive Director of Credit Suisse Securities, and Chairman of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc. In addition, over the years he has acted as Non-Executive Chairman of Goldfields Ltd. and Non-Executive Director of Cambrian Mining Plc, Tarquin Resources Plc, and various other resource entities.

Mr. de Chezelles brings with him a vast knowledge of the financial community and the Corporation is very fortunate for having Mr. de Chezelles on its board of directors with the knowledge and expertise he possess which will assist the Corporation in its present and future endeavours.

For further information, please contact Randy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, at tel: 416-842-9000, www.inspirationmining.com (http://www.inspirationmining.com/)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimates of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are detailed from time to time in the Corporation's periodic reports filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and other regulatory authorities. The Corporation has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

