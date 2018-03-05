

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it will temporarily lay off about 2,000 hourly employees at Michigan assembly and stamping plants in Wayne, for almost six months this year as the company retools a Michigan plant to produce Ranger pickups and Bronco sport utility vehicles.



The Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne will temporarily lay off the employees from around May 7 through October 22, according to a notice Ford filed with the state.



The factory that's been producing slow-selling Focus compact cars and C-Max hybrids is switching gears to begin making the Ranger late this year and the Bronco in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX