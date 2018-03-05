Kumamoto Electric Power, a Japanese power producer and retailer, has launched a new cryptocurrency-mining subsidiary that will primarily draw electricity from PV arrays.Tokyo-based OZ Mining will purchase electricity from its parent at rates as low as JPY 10 ($0.09)/kWh. Kumamoto Electric Power - which has also been referred to as "Kumamoto-Energy" in recent media reports - is part of TakeEnergy Corp., which provides solar EPC services and develops and maintains its own PV plants. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are "mined" in an incredibly energy-intensive process that verifies and shares transactions ...

