CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY'S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2017/18 ('Albion VCT Offers')



The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has reached its £8m limit under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 September 2017 ('Offer'), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed.



Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 28 March 2018, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 11 April 2018 for applications in respect of the 2018/2019 tax year. Dealing in such shares will commence within 3 business days following allotment.



All the Albion VCT Offers have now closed.



5 March 2018



