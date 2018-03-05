BroadSoft, Inc.: BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Enterprises believe UCaaS addresses their core digital transformation priorities; improvement in collaboration productivity, customer engagement and IT effectiveness

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey by BroadSoft, Inc. (https://www.broadsoft.com/), now a part of Cisco, and a global market leader in cloud calling, meeting, messaging and contact center software as a service (SaaS), has found that 74% of businesses are planning to adopt cloud UC in the next 24 months.

The findings come from the BroadSoft Cloud Collaboration Survey (https://www.broadsoft.com/future-of-work-enterprise-user-survey), a study of more than 1,000 global enterprise IT decision makers (USA, UK, Brazil, Germany, France, Australia and New Zealand) across various sectors.

"Cloud collaboration calling, meetings, messaging and customer care markets are rapidly growing and our partners are well-positioned to meet enterprise concerns and demands identified in the survey for security and reliability, as well as bundled network services and deep mobile integration," said Michael Tessler, president and chief executive officer, BroadSoft. "Competition is intensifying and timing is critical to bring a complete product offering and effective digital strategies to market within the next 24 months as purchase decisions are made."

The results make it clear that cloud UC is now a core component of many businesses' digital transformation strategies. According to respondents, cloud communications solutions provide increased agility with less need for upgrades (78 percent), reduced IT operation efforts (70 percent) and enhanced mobility for remote work communications (69 percent).

The cloud evolution commands an expectation of leading edge technology. IT decision makers rated contextual intelligence and the ability to see all relevant documents and communications history in real time as important (75 percent). Advanced analytics for performance and productivity monitoring (73 percent) and artificial intelligence (62 percent) were also considered important.

To prepare for the transition, it is clear businesses are fundamentally re-evaluating how they buy, today. Respondents have three key demands of their cloud UC solution: integrated and bundled offerings (70 percent), a solid user experience (78 percent) and reliability. Buyers' key concerns are security (80 percent), control (78 percent) and quality (70 percent).

A recent BroadSoft survey of service providers at BroadSoft Connections (https://www.broadsoft.com/blog/connections-service-provider-survey-unified-communications) 2017 (https://www.broadsoft.com/blog/connections-service-provider-survey-unified-communications) shares additional insights on observations of the cloud communications market and perceived business opportunities.

To view the full findings of the BroadSoft Cloud Collaboration Survey, click here (https://www.broadsoft.com/future-of-work-enterprise-user-survey).

Survey Methodology

BroadSoft conducted the survey of 1,005 enterprise IT decision makers from seven countries including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany and France in the fourth quarter of 2017. Respondents represent businesses of all sizes and a broad range of industries. BroadSoft is a global market leader in cloud business software for UCaaS.

About BroadSoft:

BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, is a technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We aim to empower users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com (https://www.broadsoft.com/).

