BOARD International, the world's leading supplier of Decision Making software for enterprises, has announced its 2017 results, which mark worldwide revenue hyper-growth (+46%) for the 9th consecutive year in the company's history.

BOARD recorded total worldwide revenues of CHF 72,8 million (USD 78,8 million), an increase of more than 46% from its worldwide revenues of CHF 50,0 million (USD 54,1 million) in 2016.

"These results show that our continued efforts to bring groundbreaking innovation to the world's Enterprise Performance Management, Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics software market have been a success," said BOARD Co-Founder and CEO, Giovanni Grossi.

Thanks to the Best-in-Class capabilities of BOARD Cloud, the SaaS version of the company's original on-premise platform, BOARD International has continued its penetration into the Cloud-based EPM and BI global market, resulting in an overall increase of 231% year on year for Cloud licenses.

BOARD also reported 47% growth in its in-house professional services activities for enterprise projects. "BOARD International is increasingly proving itself to be a world-class Centre of Excellence for decision-making processes," continued Mr. Grossi, "thanks to the combination of outstanding technology with the highest expertise in analysisplanning and simulation

During 2017, the BOARD Platform was chosen by leading organizations such as AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola European Partners, Delta Airlines, Kohl's Department Stores, Lego, Médicins Sans Frontières, Renault, Toyota and Virgin Money. These key players together with many of BOARD's other leading customers are further confirmation of BOARD's capability to address a wide range of planning and analysis needs across different industries.

BOARD is the #1 decision-making platform for organizations of any size. Founded in 1994, BOARD International has enabled more than 3000 companies worldwide to rapidly deploy Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Predictive Analytics applications on a single unified and programming-free platform. Thanks to its programming-free toolkit approach, global enterprises such as H&M, KPMG, DHL, Mitsubishi, NEC, Puma, Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Toyota have rapidly deployed end-to end decision-making applications in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. Headquartered in Chiasso, Switzerland, and Boston, MA, BOARD International has 21 offices around the world and a global reseller network. BOARD has been implemented in over 100 countries. www.board.com

