PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Board Elects Sven Ombudstvedt as Chairman

For Immediate Release 5 March 2018

PhosAgro Board Elects Sven Ombudstvedt as Chairman

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Board of Directors has re-elected Independent Director Sven Ombudstvedt as its Chairman. The Board of Directors also re-elected as its Deputy Chairman Andrey G. Guryev, Vice President of the Russian Union of Chemists.

At today's meeting the Board of Directors also appointed the leadership and members of the Board Committees. The Audit Committee will be chaired once again by Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member Marcus Rhodes; PhosAgro CEO and Board of Directors Member Andrey A. Guryev was re-appointed Chairman of the Strategy Committee; Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member James Rogers will lead the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee will be chaired by PhosAgro Board of Directors Member, PhosAgro Executive Director and CEO of Apatit Mikhail Rybnikov; the Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Ivan Rodionov.

In addition, members of the Management Board of PhosAgro were appointed, and members of the Management Board were granted permission to hold management positions at other organisations:

New composition Previous composition 1. Andrey A. Guryev Andrey A. Guryev 2. Mikhail Rybnikov Mikhail Rybnikov 3. Roman Osipov Roman Osipov 4. Alexei Sirotenko Alexei Sirotenko 5. Siroj Loikov Siroj Loikov 6. Alexander Sharabaika

These decisions were made at the first meeting of the Board of Directors that was elected by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 26 February 2018. The number of members of the Board of Directors remains 10 people, with the new composition comprising an absolute majority of independent directors:

New composition Previous composition 1. Andrey A. Guryev Andrey A. Guryev 2. Andrey G. Guryev* Andrey G. Guryev* 3. Sven Ombudstvedt* Sven Ombudstvedt* 4. James Rogers* James Rogers* 5. Ivan Rodionov* Ivan Rodionov* 6. Marcus Rhodes* Marcus Rhodes* 7. Mikhail Rybnikov Mikhail Rybnikov 8. Irina Bokova* Alexander Sharabaika 9. Natalia Pashkevich* Natalia Pashkevich* 10. Andrey Sharonov* Andrey Sharonov*

* non-executive director

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock (with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 37%) worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to IFA. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. PhosAgro is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs') for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.