Mobile Apps Market Rising at 15.14% CAGR to 2021

Worldwide mobile apps market 2017: Market Landscape, Market Sizing and Forecast report added in ReportsnReports.com. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile apps market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from software developers and application store providers and excludes the revenue generated from businesses that require business-specific applications of mobile apps. The analysts forecast global mobile apps market to grow at a CAGR of 15.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the Mobile Apps market is Emergence of chatbots in mobile apps. Chatbots have gained popularity, and users do not want to miss on an opportunity of having chatbot in a mobile app. With the growing advances in computer science and machine learning fields, the development of chatbots is now possible. As developers and businesses are aware of the benefits of having chatbots, they are trying to apply the concept of chatbot to their products and support solutions. Chatbots are now being implemented in mobile app designs. Having chatbots in apps is an upgrade to the mobile user interface as they enable human interaction with the digital world. It offers a better user interface that is simple and fast.

According to the Mobile Apps market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in the use of mobile devices. The adoption of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, is increasing across the world. In 2016, the smartphone market increased to1.59 billion units from 1.44 billion units in 2015. 331 million units of tablets were shipped in 2016. The availability of inexpensive mobile devices is the major reason for the increase in the adoption of mobile devices. It is also leading to the development of several mobile apps in the developed and developing markets.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of mobile apps market is App compatibility with multiple devices. Apps are created to run on various versions of OSs such as iOS, Android, and macOS. Designing apps that can only be run on a single device is not an effective option. Since the choices for smart devices are unlimited, it becomes mandatory for the developers to ensure that the app is compatible with all the devices in use. Compatibility problems are the main bugs that appear when the app cannot run on a new version of OS. Developers should know the possible compatibility issues before they code the app. Compatibility issues can be either binary compatibility or source compatibility. The distinction is important to determine the solution for the compatibility issue. The report covers the mobile apps market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Fitness App Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global fitness app market to grow at a CAGR of 29.45% during the period 2017-2021. Fitness apps are mobile applications that allow users to use their smartphones for tracking and monitoring fitness and sports activities. These apps track the fitness levels of users, measure their heart rates, and the calories lost while exercising and doing day-to-day activities.

