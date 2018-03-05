Millicom"'s TigoUne recognized in Colombia"'s list of Anticorruption Active Companies

LUXEMBOURG, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom announced today that its Colombian subsidiary TigoUne has been recognized as the first telecommunications company in the list of Anticorruption Active Companies (Empresas Activas Anticorrupcion) in Colombia. The recognition is a testament to Millicom's focus on ensuring the highest ethical standards in the way it does business across all its operations.

TigoUne joins the list of Anticorruption Active Companies after being assessed by The Secretariat of Transparency of the President's Office.

It is one of 18 companies who received this recognition for their continuous work on implementing best practices in preventing and mitigating corruption risks.

This is the first time that a telecommunications operator joins the prestigious list.

All companies participated in the assessment voluntarily and were evaluated in several categories. TigoUne excelled in the areas of corruption risk assessment; reporting and complaint channels; anti-corruption policies in relation to third party business dealings; and organization and role of its compliance program.

"We are very proud to become part of this list. Transparency and strong anti-corruption practices are fundamental to TigoUne, and the inclusion in the list is a recognition of the company's zero tolerance towards corruption and unethical behaviour", said Marcelo Cataldo, President of TigoUne.

TigoUne's efforts which led to this important recognition are aligned with Millicom's commitment to doing business the right way. 2017 was a key year for Millicom's Compliance and Anti-Corruption program, as it updated all Compliance policies and its Code of Conduct, launched new training for employees and suppliers, as well as internal campaigns to further strengthen a culture of ethics and compliance within the organization.

