RF IDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF IDeas Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of employee RF credential readers for in-building applications such as computer access, identification, secure pull print, time and attendance will showcase its new OEM and Embedded Readers and its Mobile Credential Readers with Bluetooth low energy technology.

RF IDeas will showcase the following products and solutions:

RF IDeas pcProx Plus BLE for Mobile Credentials: RF IDeas will be demonstrating its Bluetooth low energy technology reader now compatible with the Orange TM Pack ID mobile credentials as an example of how users of identity access management solutions can leverage their smartphone instead of a physical badge.





RF IDeas will be demonstrating its low energy technology reader now compatible with the Orange Pack ID mobile credentials as an example of how users of identity access management solutions can leverage their smartphone instead of a physical badge. RF IDeas New First-in-Class OEM and Embedded Readers including: pcProx Plus Embedded dual-frequency reader, pcProx 125 kHz Nano reader, pcProx 13.56 MHz Nano reader and the pcProx Plus SP reader with multiple installation options.

In addition to these credential reader demonstrations, RF IDeas will showcase innovative healthcare authentication solutions with the following partners: HP (http://www.hp.com/), KSI (http://ksikeyboards.com/), LRS (https://www.lrsoutputmanagement.com/), Micro Focus (https://www.microfocus.com/), Pharos (https://pharos.com/), Serial IO (https://serialio.com/) and Sharp (http://www.sharpusa.com/). RF IDeas also will present "Leading the Way with Innovation" at the HP booth #2837 highlighting the use of pcProx Plus embedded readers for healthcare.

In the Innovation Live Pavilion (booth # 9900-72) RF IDeas will be demonstrating its pcProx Plus BLE reader working in tandem with the ShoBadge© patented Identity Management solution by ShoCardTM which allows healthcare providers to meet healthcare security compliance guidelines through the use of blockchain technology.

"At this year's HIMSS, we are focusing on expanding the possibilities of RFID technology for healthcare," said David Cottingham, President of RF IDeas. "Through our strategic partnerships, we are excited to showcase solutions that increase efficiency, streamline accountability and offer protection to the healthcare market."

HIMSS18 is the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's annual conference and exhibition held in Las Vegas on March 6-8. RF IDeas and its partners will present in booth #3265.

Learn more about RF IDeas readers here (http://sales.themediactr.com/Sites/RFIDeas/HIMSS18/).

About RF IDeas

RF IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the employee badge and card reader space for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Partnering with leading technology companies, RF IDeas readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. RF IDeas is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies (http://www.ropertech.com/). For more information about RF IDeas solutions, visit the Knowledge Center at https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center (https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center).

RF IDeas and pcProx are registered trademarks of RF IDeas, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks and product or service names are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Arlene King

Marketing Manager

Ph: (866) 439-4884 Ext: 480

E: Marketing@RFIDeas.com (mailto:Marketing@RFIDeas.com)

