Ethereum News UpdateScaling questions abound for Bitcoin and Ethereum, but at least Ethereum is well on its way to a solution. And no, I don't mean "Raiden."As the most famous of Ethereum's potential saviors, Raiden could still end up declogging the Ethereum network, but it will have to outrace a new entrant called the "Liquidity.Network." (Source: "Ethereum's Raiden Network Has New Scaling Competiton," CoinDesk, March 4, 2018.)In other words, Raiden has competition.Although both companies are using similar concepts-adding a "shell" over the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...