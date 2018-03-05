MenaITech Launches App That Brings HR into the Mobile Age

AMMAN, Jordan, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MenaITech, a Jordan-based company specializing in human capital information systems, recently launched the new MenaME-Plus application which gives users the ability to conduct a range of HR functions from their mobile devices. MenaME-Plus, which is available on all app stores, is the latest in a line of new HR management solutions introduced by MenaITech.

The MenaME-Plus app is designed for employees to interact with their HR departments with an array of capabilities such as submitting vacation requests, checking their attendance balance, viewing their pay slips and many more core HR functions.

MenaME-Plus also gives managers control with the ability to approve employee requests, view employee information, and access reports and analytics to make better business decisions. Another important feature of the MenaME-Plus app is its localization, with full Arabic language functions and customizability to meet specific organization requirements.

Dr. Bashar Hawamdeh, Founder and CEO of MenaITech, commented on the new mobile app release, "We at MenaITech are continually developing and introducing new technologies to help companies better manage their HR - The new MenaME-Plus represents our belief in the importance of integrating mobile within a company's digitization strategy."

Hawamdeh added, "MenaME-Plus can help companies do more with secure access on the go, it will also streamline HR functions and improve workforce efficiency, and just as important, it will give employees better HR services -specifically the new generation of tech-savvy and young employees who require dynamic and interactive touchpoints with their employers."

MenaITech, for over 14 years, has served over 1,700 companies and 400 cloud-computing clients in the Middle East and North Africa region with its comprehensive of HR technology solutions. MenaITech is the largest provider of HR technology in the region and has a portfolio of over 1.5 million users across 25 countries.