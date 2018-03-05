Zurich - Impact Hub Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland will host founders from all around the world, 12-16 March, as part of the Google for Entrepreneurs Exchange series. Google forEntrepreneurs Exchange is a week-long immersion program that bridges the gap between startups, experts and new markets. The focus of the Exchange program is to support the acceleration and scaling of data-driven and AI startups in the Swiss region.

The program will be based in Kraftwerk, a former transformer station which has been converted into a unique collaboration and innovation space in the heart of Zurich. Throughout the week, the ten companies will have the opportunity to test their startup ideas with local industry leaders, Google mentors, and organizations in the field. The program ends with a pitch event that will bring together dozens of venture capitalists and corporate executives.

"We are excited to see applications from a mix of countries, like Brazil, Israel, India and the US, from entrepreneurs who really want to test their business concepts and build their startups here in the Swiss innovation ecosystem. I am particularly thrilled that many local leaders and mentors are supporting such a unique program, which is coming back to Europe to focus for the first time on AI and Machine Learning," said Katka Letzing, Project Lead at Impact Hub Zurich.

Previous cities have included Durham, Paris, Waterloo, Dubai, Nashville and San Francisco

"Impact Hub Zurich is uniquely positioned to provide AI and machine learning startups with the tools, connections and expertise that will enable them to enter a new market and position their companies for growth," said Nicole Froker, Partner Engagement Manager with Google for Entrepreneurs. "We are proud to partner with Impact Hub Zurich on this program, and welcome ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...