MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/05/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(OTCQB: RLLVF) and (FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Didier Martin as special advisor and project leader for the Company's current and future Blockchain projects.

Mr. Didier Martin joins the company effective immediately in his advisory capacity to provide technical leadership over the Company's current and future Blockchain Technology projects, including advising on all strategic aspects of a potential Token Security Offering (TSO), the integration and positioning of the technology into the Tagspire joint venture and developing use cases for Relevium including the development of a supply chain security private Blockchain solution for the company's online business.

Aurelio Useche, CEO stated: "In a growing and competitive space like health and wellness, we need to be nimble and able to adopt new technology. Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence are examples of useful and applicable technologies we can integrate to provide a competitive advantage to our business". Mr. Useche stated further: "We can either take a lead and open ourselves today to the blue-sky that these technologies can provide, OR we can become followers and late adopters. The choice to us is very clear"

Mr. Didier Martin serves currently as Lead Expert at Interblockchain.io, a solution capable of interconnecting heterogeneous Blockchain allowing free cryptocurrencies movements between Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neo, EOS and his experience is well aligned to provide a solid ground for the Company's plans in this space. Mr. Martin has 30 years' experience in the management of technology, security and software development. Mr. Martin has also held senior executive roles in several start-ups, public companies and consortiums.

Aurelio Useche, CEO stated: "We are honoured to have Didier as our Blockchain lead expert. Our entire team extends a warm welcome to Mr. Martin and look forward to identifying opportunities and use cases for our business"

The appointment of a Blockchain expert solidifies Relevium's commitment to accomplish everything set forth in the H2 guidance and to ensure the best talent and partners within the industry, as the Company continues to grow its business.

About Blockchain Technology

Blockchain is a transparent and incorruptible digital ledger that can be applied to any transaction of value. This digital ledger is a dynamic growing list of records (blocks) linked to each other and encrypted for security. In addition to security, Blockchain enables the use of smart contracts, which are self-automated computer programs that can carry out the terms of any contract or transaction. Blockchain is the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies.

"...the most critical area where Blockchain helps is to guarantee the validity of a transaction by recording it not only on a main register but a connected distributed system of registers, all of which are connected through a secure validation mechanism." Ian Khan, TEDx Speaker, Author and Technology Futurist

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO

Contacts:

Relevium Technologies Inc.

+1.888.528.8687

investors@releviumcorp.com

www.releviumtechnologies.com




