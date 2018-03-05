Managed IT services and cloud hosting provider SysGroup has signed a three-year managed hosting services contract with one of the UK's largest high street discount retailers T.J. Morris - which trades as Home Bargains - it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded company said the contract value was more than £0.95m over the term of the contract, and would commence in March. That contract reflected the board's strategy of focusing on managed services which provide the company with higher quality ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...