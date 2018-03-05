Scalable business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider appScatter Group announced on Monday that, following its successful IPO in September, sales and losses before tax for the year ended 31 December were expected to be in line with market expectations. The board of the AIM-traded firm also reported "good" initial momentum during early stages of the first half of 2018, and announced its first major partnership. It said it had entered into a partnership agreement with ...

