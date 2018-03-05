Specialist insurance premium finance and the professions funding company Orchard Funding Group updated the market on its trading for the six months ended 31 January on Monday, with the board reporting that performance was in line with its expectations. The AIM-traded firm said demand for funding had led to an increase in its lending over the equivalent half year in the 2017 financial year. Its lending was ahead 10.41% year-on-year at £34.35m, while its loan book grew 11.31% to £28.93m. "As a ...

