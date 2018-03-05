Growth in the US services sector eased a little in February, according to the latest data from the Institute for Supply Management. The ISM's non-manufacturing index slipped to 59.5 from 59.9 in January, but was ahead of expectations for a drop to 59.0. The non-manufacturing business activity index increased to 62.8 from 59.8, while the new orders index rose to 64.8 from 62.7 the month before. Meanwhile, the employment index came in at 55 from January's 61.9 and the prices paid index slipped to ...

