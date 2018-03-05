Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2018 Annual General Meeting of shareholders 05-March-2018 / 16:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 5 March 2018 VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2018 Annual General Meeting of shareholders The VTB Supervisory Council has announced that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 23 May 2018. The list of individuals who have access to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be compiled based on the Register of the Bank's shareholders as of 28 April 2018. The registration of participants will start at 12:00 noon on 23 May 2018. The meeting will open at 14:00. The meeting announcement, agenda and other relevant information will be published on VTB's website. Shareholders will be notified via the nominee shareholder within the legally mandated period. The meeting will take place at Oktyabrsky Concert Hall at 6 Ligovsky Prospekt, St Petersburg. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5261 End of Announcement EQS News Service 660555 05-March-2018

