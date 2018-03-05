The following information is based on a press release from Wartsila Corporation (WRT1V) (FI0009003727) published on Jan 31, 2018 and may be subject to change.



If the Bonus issue is approved the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is to be held on Mar 08, 2018, 2 new shares will be issued for every 1 share held. The scheduled Ex-date is March 9, 2018.



Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.5.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com



