The "Mindfulness in the Workplace" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mindfulness could be defined as paying conscious attention to the present moment, in a non-judgemental manner'.

Mindfulness has its roots in Buddhism, but the modern form was developed by Dr Jon Kabat Zinn at the University of Massachusetts, who developed a programme called Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR).

It is now practised in many areas of society and is being increasingly recognised for it's benefits in the workplace, with positive effects on health, efficiency and productivity.

Studies have shown that mindfulness is fundamentally connected to many aspects of workplace functioning, and in particular is associated with key area such as:

Wellbeing, resilience and stress management

Improved relationships, creating more effective team working

Performance including positive effects on leadership, decision-making and creativity and innovation

This interactive one day course will provide an introduction to mindfulness and encourage new ways of thinking and working, as well as help you relate to stress and problems in a different way.

Programme to include:

What is mindfulness?

What are the benefits of mindfulness in the workplace? How mindfulness can help with stress reduction, increased wellbeing and greater productivity

Enhance your ability to feel calm, concentrate and stay in control

Explore practical activities to help develop mindfulness

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4j8k48/mindfulness_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005870/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Professional Development and Training