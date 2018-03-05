RF IDeas Introduces First-in-Class Embedded RFID Reader for HP Healthcare Edition Portfolio

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF IDeas, Inc. a leading innovator and manufacturer of employee badge readers for in-building applications such as computer access, identification and secure print, today announced its new pcProx Plus embedded reader for the new HP Healthcare Edition Portfolio, announced for the first time at HIMSS 2018. The dual-frequency pcProx Plus embedded reader is the smallest and most advanced proximity and contactless card reader available today. The reader's compact form factor allows it to embed directly within predefined spaces inside HP's new Healthcare Edition devices, providing built-in authentication for computing hardware used throughout the healthcare industry.

As a member of the HP JetAdvantage Solutions Partner Program, RF IDeas is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for HP and designed the first-in-class reader as an integral part to the new HP Healthcare Edition Portfolio based on the stringent mechanical and functional specifications defined by HP. Delivering an "RF IDeas-ready" healthcare portfolio, HP products with pcProx Plus embedded readers help meet directives for clinical sanitization protocols, security, data protection regulations and to further streamline workflows.

"We are extremely proud to have been selected by HP as their technology partner as they introduce HP Healthcare Edition Portfolio with our embedded RFID readers," said David Cottingham, President, RF IDeas, Inc. "This design win with the top PC manufacturer is another major recognition of our engineering leadership in creating industry-leading OEM reader hardware."

"Authentication at the point of care can no longer be an afterthought," said Reid Oakes, senior director of Worldwide Healthcare at HP Inc. "Our customers expect high quality design, quality and function so when we developed the HP Healthcare Edition Portfolio, we chose RF IDeas for their broad design support, innovative firmware and expertise in delivering a miniature reader that seamlessly integrated into our design guidelines."

RF IDeas has been a member of the HP JetAdvantage Solutions Partner Program since 2010 and received a JetAdvantage Sales Excellence Award in 2017 for its work with HP in securing major sales deals. RF IDeas will demonstrate the pcProx Plus embedded reader in its HIMSS 2018 booth number 3265 and the HP booth number 2837.

About RF IDeas

RF IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the employee badge and card reader space for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Partnering with leading technology companies, RF IDeas readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. RF IDeas is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies (http://www.ropertech.com/). For more information about RF IDeas solutions, visit the Knowledge Center at https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center (https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center).

RF IDeas and pcProx are registered trademarks of RF IDeas, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks and product or service names are property of their respective owners.

