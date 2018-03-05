Global Bioenergies to Participate at 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA and PARIS, France - March 5, 2018 - Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) a leader in industrial biotechnology developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation, will be participating at the 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference. The conference is being held on March 11-14, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference on Monday and Tuesday, March 12-13.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your ROTH representative. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or blum@lythampartners.com.

A copy of the slide presentation Global Bioenergies will be referencing during the conference will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.globalbioenergies-invest.com (http://www.globalbioenergies-invest.com/category/information-reglementee/documentation-investisseurs/).

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Stay informed! Subscribe to our newsfeed on

www.global-bioenergies.com (http://www.global-bioenergies.com)

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi (https://twitter.com/GlobalBioenergi)

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Jean-Baptiste Barbaroux

Chief Corporate Officer

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES PRESS RELEASE (http://hugin.info/166909/R/2173645/838054.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES via Globenewswire

