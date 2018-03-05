The "Dealing With Difficult People" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This one-day seminar is designed to help you deal with the difficult people in your working life the people, particularly colleagues, who can be a minor irritant or make your working day a misery.

By the end of the course you will have:

Considered why people are difficult

Acquired hints and tips on how to deal with the dominators, the manipulators, the negatives and the obstacles

Analysed the attributes needed for dealing with difficult people and acquired some damage limitation strategies

Practised good questioning and listening techniques

Developed a plan to cope with your own difficult people

Key benefits in attending:

Discover why people are difficult

Recognise classic profiles of difficult people

How to pre-empt challenging situations and avoid escalation

Develop your coping strategies

Damage limitation how to lessen your own stress

Difficult people can be our colleagues, those we work for and those who work for us. This seminar is aimed at those, at any level, who are experiencing problems in the workplace coping with difficult people. It is designed for professionals who want to learn how to deal positively with the situation for their own good and that of their companies.

