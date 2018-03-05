

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL) will reportedly sell review platform Zagat to online startup Infatuation.



According to NY Times, Infatuation plans to announce the deal on Monday. Google had bought Zagat for $151 million nearly seven years ago.



'How often does an iconic brand like Zagat become available?' Chris Stang, a co-founder of The Infatuation and its chief executive, said in a telephone interview to NY Times. 'When you think about its history and what Zagat means to so many people, it's a huge opportunity.'



The New York Times said the Infatuation's CEO did not disclose the acquisition price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX