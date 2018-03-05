The "A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This meeting has been designed to give practical advice and guidance on how to successfully develop market approval in the EU. The programme will take participants through a step-by-step approach to the process and will also provide key guidance on how to maintain MA once achieved.

This seminar has been designed to give practical advice and guidance on how to successfully develop a veterinary vaccine and achieve market approval in the EU. The programme will take participants through a step-by-step approach to the process. The workshop will assist delegates to gain a better understanding of the requirements in practice. There will be ample time for discussion during the two days.

Benefits of attending

Recognise the key legislation and guidance and how to use this to plan an effective veterinary vaccine development

Understand what data you need to generate for your application and how to present this in your dossier

Gain an insight into the different routes to market and how to submit your dossier for Market Approval (MA)

Learn how and when to seek regulatory advice during development

Consider the implications of the ongoing review of the Veterinary Medicines Regulation

This seminar will be beneficial to all those working with Veterinary Vaccines from development to market approval and will provide a comprehensive insight to the requirements to achieve a successful application.

Personnel in the following areas will find this course useful:

New entrants to Registration Departments

Veterinary Medicinal Product Manufacturers

Registration Managers

Personnel within Research and Development Departments

Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities

Personnel from Micro/Small Enterprises

