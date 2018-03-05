TECHNICOLOR: TECHNICOLOR APPOINTS LAURENT CAROZZI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PRESS RELEASE

TECHNICOLOR appoints Laurent Carozzi

AS CHief financial officer

Paris (France), 5 March 2018 - Technicolor (http://www.technicolor.com) (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) announced today the appointment of Laurent Carozzi as Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He will become member of the Executive Committee from March 12th 2018.

Laurent Carozzi is joining Technicolor from Publicis where he was deputy of the Group CFO from early 2017, after having spent 12 years at the Lagardère Group, where he joined as head of investor relations in 2004. He was thereafter appointed as Head of Group Financial Control. Since 2011, he has been focusing on the turnaround of the Sports & Entertainment business unit, as Chief of Operations and Chief Financial Officer. As part of his responsibilities he was a member of the executive committee of Lagardère Sports & Entertainment and directly reported to Arnaud Lagardère.

Laurent Carozzi started his career in the banking industry in 1989, as a consulting engineer in the Industry Research department of the Credit Lyonnais, then he joined Paribas in London as Head of Media Research. Between 1999 and 2004, he was first on the buy-side at Indocam, and then on the sell-side as Head of Media Research at HSBC.

"I am really pleased to welcome Laurent to Technicolor's Executive Committee. His expertise and financial and industrial track record will be highly valuable in developing the operating businesses and increasing their profitability while strengthening the financial structure of the Company", stated Frederic Rose, CEO of Technicolor."

About Technicolor

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.

www.technicolor.com (http://www.technicolor.com) - Follow us: @Technicolor (https://twitter.com/technicolor) - linkedin.com/company/technicolor (https://www.linkedin.com/company/technicolor)

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Emilie Megel: +33 1 41 86 61 48

emilie.megel@technicolor.com (mailto:emilie.megel@technicolor.com)









