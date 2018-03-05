The "Freedom to Operate Searching Intellectual Property" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives; fundamentals of FTO search scope, methods for searching for claimed features, using basic legal status tools to assist valuation, and understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective.
A comprehensive one day seminar covering topics such as:
- Background and motivations to searching freedom-to-operate
- Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives
- Fundamentals of FTO search scope
- Methods for searching for claimed features
- Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation
- Understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective
Who Should Attend:
- All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses
- R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'
- Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data
- These seminars are ideal for those with some limited experience or self- taught in patent searching wanting to consolidate their skills
