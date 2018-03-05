The "Freedom to Operate Searching Intellectual Property" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives; fundamentals of FTO search scope, methods for searching for claimed features, using basic legal status tools to assist valuation, and understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective.

A comprehensive one day seminar covering topics such as:

Background and motivations to searching freedom-to-operate

Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives

Fundamentals of FTO search scope

Methods for searching for claimed features

Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation

Understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective

Who Should Attend:

All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data

These seminars are ideal for those with some limited experience or self- taught in patent searching wanting to consolidate their skills

